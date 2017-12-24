BENGALURU: Following the controversy over women being molested during last New Year’s eve on Brigade Road and surrounding areas, the city police is leaving nothing to chance this time. The police have planned to set up an elaborate security cordon around the area on December 31. Ahead of the celebrations, the police is also holding meetings with owners of several pubs in and around Brigade Road and MG Road to learn about the security arrangements that the establishments made for their customers.

To ensure that order is maintained, the police will erect watchtowers on these two roads and depute sentries with binoculars. Besides this, around 200 CCTV cameras will be installed to augment the existing network of around 715 cameras in the city. Policemen in plain clothes will also be deployed in and around bars, pubs and other important places. The elite counter-terrorism ‘Garuda’ force will also be deployed on December 31 and 1 January, the police said.

Mobile squads will do the rounds to pick up trouble mongers on the spot and notorious anti-social elements will be taken into preventive custody beforehand. Traffic police too will be out in full force to keep check on drunken driving in the city. Movement of vehicles on flyovers across the city will be restricted and barricades will be placed on city roads to prevent over speeding. The police also made a detailed submission to the High Court recently regarding the precautions being taken to ensure security on New Year’s eve.