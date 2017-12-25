From kamsale to concerts and classical music to Dollu Kunitha; Bengaluru Habba had something for everyone; Tourism department’s event draws huge crowd; Vidhana Soudha was jam-packed by evening; Visitors were happy to walk inside the premises of Vidhana Soudha which had been thrown open to the public

BENGALURU: In its attempt to promote Bengaluru as a brand, the Tourism department’s experiment - Bengaluru Habba --on Sunday witnessed a large crowd with an impressive participation of people from all walks of life. With a slew of events lined up since morning, the footfall at Bengaluru Habba - the open day organised on Ambedkar Veedhi and around Vidhana Soudha - turned out to be a huge success.

Although the number of visitors in the morning and afternoon failed to meet expectations, Vidhana Soudha was jam-packed by evening. Many of the visitors were happy to walk inside the premises of Vidhana Soudha which had been thrown open to the public. It is otherwise not open to the general public.

A resident of Vijayanagar, Ramesh M M, was thrilled over his first-time visit to the majestic structure. “I had never seen this structure from such close quarters and from inside,” he said.People whom The New Indian Express spoke to were impressed by the wonderful mix of traditional and western arts, besides a variety of events. Beat boxing of Vineeth Vincent, Kamsale, drum jam, classical music, Dollu Kunitha, Swarathma music band concert and Hulivesha were a few of the events which pulled large crowds creating a festive feel .

The city traffic police had blocked entry of vehicles on Ambedkar Veedhi and had diverted traffic to prevent a gridlock there. As it was a Sunday, there was no traffic congestion in the area. However, in the evening, motorists found it hard to move on Raj Bhavan Road and Infantry Road.

HABBA ATTRACTS TOURISTS

Although open street festivities are not a new concept to the western world, visitors from other countries said they cherished Bengaluru Habba for the diverse culture, traditions and cosmopolitan engagements.