Ajitabh Kumar, the techie from Bihar who is missing from last Monday (Facebook photo)

BENGALURU: Four teams have been set up to look for a 29-year-old techie hailing from Bihar reported missing from here for over a week, police said on Monday.

"We have formed four teams to search for Ajitabh Kumar, who left his house at Whitefield in the city's south-east suburbs on December 18 morning, apparently to sell his car to a buyer, but did not return home. His mobile phone is also switched off since then," Inspector Praveen Babu told IANS.

Ajitabh, who hails from Patna, is an employee of British Telecom software development centre in the city.

A missing complaint was filed by Ajitabh's friend with police on December 19, a day after he went missing.

According to Ajitabh's brother Arunabh Kumar, the former had listed his car for sale on online portal OLX to raise money for paying fee for an MBA course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata.

"He (Ajitabh) went out to meet a prospective buyer to show his car on December 18. His phone was found switched off after he left home," Kumar told IANS.

"We have not received any clues so far and are working to locate him," Babu said.