BENGALURU:Call2Trade, a premier institution, is focusing on training of individuals to develop all the right skills and expertise to enhance quality intermediation in financial markets.

Thirty-seven-year-old T Satishchandra Dinakar, who has done his MBA in finance and specialisation in portfolio management from National Institute of Management, Mumbai, is the founder of the company. According to him, 90% of people lose money in the stock market because of unscientific approaches. Thus, with focus on educating people on stock markets, he started Call2Trade, which aims at cultivating a culture of knowledge to help investors and traders to make informed decisions relating to the securities market and learn the science and art involved in the process.

Before starting the company, he worked as senior relationship manager at IL&FS Investmart, area manager with India Bulls Securities, surveillance and risk manager with JRG Securities, regional manager for Karnataka with Zen Money. He started a self study of technical analysis in 1999 in the quest to master the art of analysis based on empirical study and real trading. With his passion to decode markets and for investors and traders wealth, he chose to work independently.

How do you help people with the stock market?

We understand that each participant in the stock market is unique in their skills, risk taking abilities and the way they want to manage their money. We strive to continuously develop tools and strategies to equip new entrants as well as experienced traders. We believe that once a client is equipped, they will be able to enhance their wealth. To be successful in the stock markets, it is important to know how to manage the risk, how to read the direction of the markets, focus on stock selection, strategy formulation and profit optimization, and more.



What are the services offered?

We offer a basket of services for both beginners and professionals, and most services are offered online.

We conduct free seminars that focus on the basics of investing and financial planning; stock market foundation course (SMFC) for students and interested professionals who wish to make a career in securities markets; technical analysis basic course (TAB) for exploring each market participant; master technical analysis (MTA) to take a leadership role; price action trading (PAT): advanced price action trading strategies for understanding market dynamics, and also software and data services.

Why Mysuru?

Being born and brought up in Mysuru, I always wanted to start my company here. When it comes to the establishment and recurring cost involved, it is on a lower scale when compared to other cities.

Are there similar services or products in the market?

There are a few individuals and institutes that are conducting courses, but when it comes to the collective services offered like free seminars, educational programmes, etc, then Call2Trade is the first of its kind.



What were the challenges faced while establishing the startup?

Initial establishment cost. The most challenging situation is convincing people that the stock market is not a gambling adda. Developing user-friendly software with the best features that is affordable to the common man is another challenge.

What is the target audience?

Anyone who wants to gain knowledge about security markets and wants financial freedom by learning about financial markets.Trading systems are in-built, and trigger every investor and traders on which stock to buy, at what price to buy and what price to sell. The right software can give an edge in today’s competitive markets, and stock market pulse - technical analysis software, is one of its kind. A clear reflection of the trader psychology helps us understand the market in better.

What is the next step?

Initially to reach out to the masses and convey the message that investment in stock markets is all about the study of mass psychology, where there is a science involved and when combined with proper money and risk management they are on the right path to achieve their financial goals.

Secondly, to associate with a recognised university to facilitate certifications to students. Thirdly, to introduce online classes to educate people in rural parts of the country.

Did you have trouble finding staff? How did you fix that?

We find it difficult to appoint right members. We appoint students who come to learn about the markets as team members in the business model.



What is the revenue stream?

The nominal fees collected from the courses we conduct and software services. We have broken even and are progressing towards profit.

Any investor interest so far?

No investors as such, the reason being that all venture capitalists are interested in the revenue aspect rather than attempting to eradicate the myth.