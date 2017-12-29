BENGALURU: THE life of a two-year-old girl was snuffed out mercilessly last Sunday when her mother and her paramour decided to move in together and chose to kill the child instead of taking her along with them. The incident came to light when the father of the child filed a kidnap case after being alerted by the hospital where the child had been admitted. Anekal police on Wednesday arrested the duo.

Annapurna, the only child of Chandrashekar and Niveditha, had been admitted to a hospital on Saturday as she was ill. On Sunday, Niveditha’s paramour Satish visited her in hospital and left with both of them without informing the hospital staff.

Niveditha and her paramour Satish

On the way, the duo decided that the girl would be a problem in their lives and allegedly strangled the child with a dupatta before throwing her body in a bush at AG layout in Attibele.According to police, Niveditha had married Chandrashekar about three years ago. The couple were residents of Avadadevanahalli in Anekal. Chandrashekar, who runs a fabrication business, was alerted by the hospital authorities when his wife and daughter went missing and filed a kidnap case. Footage from CCTV cameras in the hospital helped track down Satish’s bike to a house in Attibele.

“Interrogation revealed that Satish and Niveditha had decided to get married. He is a close relative of Niveditha and fell in love with her six months ago. They would often meet at her house when Chandrashekar was out. They then decided to move out of the city and get married,” a senior police officer said.

When Satish found that Niveditha was with her child at the hospital, he took advantage of the situation and eloped with her. “On the way, he told her that the child would be a problem and they decided to kill her. He was working as a driver and then joined a fuel outlet. The family was unaware of his relationship with Niveditha,” the officer said. Niveditha told the police that she was forced into the marriage with Chandrashekar when she was 20 years old.

The duo will be kept in police custody for four days for further interrogation. Satish’s bike was seized and the police on Thursday conducted an examination of the spot where Annapurna’s body was thrown.

Similar cases in the past

June 27, 2016

Rekha Mondal (32) and her paramour Bidyuth Mondal are accused of killing her 8-year-old daughter Babli. Rekha was a garment factory worker and had left her husband Dinesh five years ago and was living with Bidyuth. The duo beat the girl with a piece of wood and banged her head against a wall, killing her.

October 30, 2015

Five-year-old Divya was sexually assaulted and killed by her mother Shobha and her lover Satish in Hebbagodi. Shobha then cooked up a story that Divya fell in the bathroom while having bath and succumbed in a private hospital due to severe head injuries. Police who went through the postmortem report learnt that it was a case of murder.

September 4, 2015

Smitha(8) was immersed in a water sump by her mother Latha and her lover Ramesh in Taverekere. During investigations, police learnt that it was a case of murder and arrested them. As Smitha was questioning her mother over Ramesh’s visits to their house, they decided to kill her.

August 14, 2015

Seven-year-old Mahesh was smothered to death by Sylambarasan, who had an illicit relationship with his mother. The body of the boy was found in Marasandra forest area in Bagalur police limits. The accused had lured the boy away with biscuits.