Presidenti Ram Nath Kovind at the 22nd convocation ceremony of NIMHANS in Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda are also seen. (PTI)

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged people to speak openly about mental health issues so that the stigma associated with disorders like depression could be removed.

Delivering the 22nd convocation address at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) on Saturday, the President also spoke of a shortage of mental health professionals like clinical psychologists and psychiatrists to cater to those with mental health problems.

JP Nadda, union health and family welfare minister, assured financial support from the union government for developing a satellite NIMHANS Centre on 40 acres of land provided by the state government. "The patient load during 2016-2017 at NIMHANS was about 7 lakh, including emergencies and those who require chronic care, and this is increasing year by year."

Medical education minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said 2.5 lakh patients have benefited from the District Mental Health Programmes launched across Karnataka. A total of 148 students (nine in absentia) were awarded various medical degrees on Saturday.

The President handed over 11 medals (one in absentia) to outstanding students.



Three new facilities, an intraoperative MRI with three operation theatres which cost Rs 100 cr, a medical cyclotron and a sub speciality block for neurosciences was declared open by the President.