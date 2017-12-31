BENGALURU: Wetlands in and around Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) Reservoir is a haven for hundreds of avian species, including migratory birds. But this unique habitat is witnessing vast destruction with rampant felling of trees and sand mining. Locals report that for the past one week, illegal activities like transport of tonnes of sand and habitat destruction have been going on in this region.

However, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) claimed that this was an old incident and a case had been booked against the offenders.

As per studies and bird watchers, the TG Halli wetland habitat hosts many bird species and small mammals. Raptors like Tawny Eagle, Indian Spotted Eagle and Brahminy Kites can be seen here. Other species like Oriental skylark, Sunbirds, Eurasian Collared Doves and Coots too inhabit this region.

Vijay Nishanth, a Tree Committee member, who visited the spot said vast tracts of wetlands have been ravaged which will cause a huge loss to the bird habitat. He added, “There is complete habitat destruction. Trees have been cut mercilessly and it looks as if some 50-60 truckloads of soil has been removed. If a few Acacia trees have been felled completely, other trees have sustained damage to their root system.”

BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said, “We have done an on-the-spot inspection on Friday. It is an old incident that happened in 2015. The activists are trying to dig up an old issue.”

However, Nishanth said, “The incident has happened recently this month. The spot is just 500 metres from Maranahalli police station. It is an effort to bury the issue. One can still see the marks of the earthmover which was used to remove sand from this habitat. We will prove this has happened now and not two years ago.”