BENGALURU: Two construction labourers died and about 30 others were taken ill after consuming water which was allegedly contaminated, at a construction site at Varthur in the city. The incident occurred on Friday but came to light only on Saturday after several of them were rushed to a hospital. Police said the workers complained of severe diarrhoea and nausea after having water at the Sobha Dream Acres site on Balagere Road where they are camped.

While Srikanth Sahu (20) was brought dead to the hospital after a severe bout of diarrhoea, another labourer whose identity is yet to be established, died at the hospital. Sahu’s brother has lodged a complaint with Varthur police against Sobha Developers following the incident. On its part, the realty firm issued a statement saying, “We have taken quick steps on one hand to investigate the matter and, on the other, to get the affected workmen treated. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Dr Sanjiv Lewin, Chief of Medical Services at St John’s Medical College and Hospital confirmed that two labourers died due to cholera. He said that the labourers were found to have Vibrio Cholera, a serious bacterial infection that is caused by the contamination of water due to fecal matter.