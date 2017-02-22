BENGALURU: A 31-kilometre green corridor was created between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and M S Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre in the city on Tuesday to transport a live heart. It took only 26 minutes for the harvested organ to reach the hospital during the peak evening traffic.

Traffic police officials said the heart was earlier brought to Bengaluru from Mangaluru through air by around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. The donor was unmarried 28-year-old male and a carpenter by profession. The Mangaluru resident met with a road accident on February 18 and was declared brain dead on Tuesday. His heart would now beat for a 20-year-old final year BBM student, who hails from Gobbali village in Hassan District.

Coming from an economically poor family, the student’s treatment was funded by Milaap- a crowd funding website for medical treatment. M S Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre also gave discounts on his treatment.

“This is the first case in Karnataka where a patient on Bi-Ventricular Device will undergo a successful heart transplant tonight,” a press release from the hospital stated.