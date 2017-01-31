Home Cities Bengaluru

Pune murder spooks techies

Graveyard shift inevitable, say women, but want more employees working at night.

Published: 31st January 2017

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rasila Raju (25) was working on a Sunday at Infosys’ Pune campus, a common practice among many employees of IT companies. But her murder by a security guard has left many working professionals, particularly women, shocked.

“What made me feel safe when working night shifts in Infosys Bengaluru turned out to be a horror for the woman in Pune,” said a former employee of the firm.

Speaking to Express, a 26-year-old woman who worked with Infosys for four years said, “There were many days when I was either working alone or with just another employee at nights in office. But what made me feel safe was the security guard frequently patrolling near our cabin.”  

She said, “I did not quit over security concerns but there were times when my shift was stretched to late night. The guard was never a threat. Even now many women work night shifts and sometimes alone.”  
“The only time security was a concern was when we left office at night. Inside the office campus, the guards made it feel safe.”

“Many IT professionals are in a state of shock just like I am after what has happened in Pune. Most IT companies work for companies based in the US or Europe and therefore working late nights is inevitable. We need to have supervisors or more employees working at night along with security guards,” she said.

Another IT professional who works late night shift said, “I’m the only developer who works on a specific project from Bengaluru. The rest of my team members are in New Delhi, Hyderabad and the US. Though we work as a team, I have to stay in office at night and sometimes alone.”

