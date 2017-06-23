BENGALURU: Two drivers of an ambulance and a school bus were arrested on charges of drunk driving in separate incidents in the city on Thursday.



The driving licenses of the private vehicle drivers have been seized. In the first incident, Ulsoor Gate Traffic police held Kantharaju (25), who was driving an ambulance under the influence of alcohol. He jumped a traffic signal at Devanga Junction. When police checked him, the alcometer read 129 mg, which is beyond the permissible limit.

There was no patient in the ambulance and yet Kantharaju had turned the siren on. The ambulance belongs to Sanjeevini, a private agency which has been issued a notice.



In the second incident, Byatarayanapura Traffic police held Girish (34) for driving a school bus drunk. When the bus of VES PU College was stopped at 7.30am for checking, it had some 20 kids. Another vehicle was arranged for them to go to school. Girish is a native of Magadi and the school authorities were unaware that he was drunk.