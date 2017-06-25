BENGALURU: Thousands of passengers were stranded after a technical snag brought services on the Bengaluru Metro's Green Line (Yelachanahalli-Nagasandra) to a halt for nearly an hour on Sunday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) officials said a technical snag was reported between Yelachenahalli and Jayanagar metro stations at around 2 pm.

However, the services resumed by 3 pm, a spokesperson of BMRCL informed. Initially, the frequency of service was 10 minutes. However, it was increased to eight minutes on account of the heavy rush that followed the delay.

"The trains were held at the stations. Refunds were given to passengers who demanded them," he added.