CHENNAI: Pro-Kannada organisations continued the protest against Metro authorities for ‘imposition’ of Hindi on signboards in stations.

A Kannada activist puts

up a state flag in front

of Town Hall in

Bengaluru | Express

Photo Service | Nagesh

Pollali

More than 500 activists of Kannada organisations, along with the president of Kannada Development Authority, Kannada Okkuta staged a protest in front of Town Hall on JC Road and raised slogans against the Central government, alleging “unnecessary imposition of Hindi language in the state”.

After the Green Line of Metro was inaugurated recently, a social media campaign on Twitter — #NammaMetroHindiBeda — garnered support with thousands of tweets pouring in within a few hours. The campaign criticised Hindi directions on signboards at Metro stations.

Activists want only two languages on signboards.

Two days ago, members of Karanataka Rakshana Vedike protested in front of BMRCL office.