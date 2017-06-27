BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her house for the last one week. Her parents, however, claim that their daughter has been abducted. The incident was reported in Bandepalya police limits. Police said the girl is a Class 9 student in a government school.

Her parents are daily wagers and residents of Mangammanapalya. Police have filed a missing case based on the parents’ complaint. Police said the girl was in love with a localite, who is also a minor. On seeing the two together, the girl’s mother had recently scolded the boy.

The parents, therefore, allege that the boy abducted the girl to avenge the insult. But when police questioned the boy, they found no leads. In fact, the boy had not spoken to the girl ever since he was scolded, police said. On Monday, there were rumours that the girl’s body had been found in a lake in HSR Layout. After a search police found nothing.