BENGALURU:Tamil movie actor and director S Srinivasan was jailed on Tuesday in connection with a cheating case filed by a Bengaluru-based businessman in 2013.

Recently, Delhi police had arrested S Srinivasan alias ‘Power Star’ for allegedly cheating a businessman in New Delhi to the tune of `10 crore by promising him to get `1,000 crore as aloan. He was lodged in Tihar jail and Bengaluru police took him into their custody on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before the 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Police sources said they took a body warrant from a Delhi court as another cheating complaint was registered in High Grounds police station against Srinivasan. City-based businessman Mansoor Alam and his brother Sajjad Wahab were allegedly cheated to the tune of `1 crore after being promised of a loan of `30 crore.

Srinivasan, who is an acupuncturist, has acted in around 12 Tamil films and has made guest appearances in a few films. Police sources said a major chunk of money that he had borrowed, was invested in film production.

“He is involved in eight cases of cheating and criminal intimidation that are being investigated in Delhi and the Central Crime Branch in Chennai,” police sources said.

According to the complaint filed by a Delhi-based businessman, in December 2010 Srinivasan had taken an up front payment of `5 crore for purchase of special adhesive stamp from the complainant promising him a loan of `1,000 crore. However, Srinivasan neither arranged the loan nor returned the `5 crore.

He was arrested in June 2013. But he was released on interim bail in September 2013. However, he jumped bail and was declared a proclaimed offender in April 2015.