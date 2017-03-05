BENGALURU: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted by unknown persons in separate incidents in the city.

In the first incident, a 13-year-old street vendor was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in the Sanjaynagar police station limits.



The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday and the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second incident, a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a bike-borne man in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Mysuru Road.



Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening. The victim is a Class-3 student. She was playing in front of the house when the accused approached her and offered to buy chocolates and forcefully took her on his bike. Later, he took her an isolated place and raped her. He then dropped the girl near her house.



The girl later complained to her parents about pain in her private parts. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors who examined her confirmed the sexual assault and alerted Rajarajeshwari Nagar police. The victim’s father is a driver.