BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the Kammanahalli incident where a girl was allegedly molested by two men, a new video of a woman being allegedly molested or robbed surfaced on social networking sites.



The video that went viral on social media shows two women walking on a poorly lit road in Vijayanagar late in the evening.



A scooter coming from behind drives past the women and suddenly the pillion rider stretches his hand either to molest or rob one of them, which is not yet clear. The women, however, are yet to lodge a police complaint.



When contacted, DCP (West), M N Anucheth says police is searching for the women and also the person who uploaded the video.



“We will be able to figure out whether it is a case of molestation or robbery once we get their

help,” he said.