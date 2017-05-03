Dr Vivek Anand Padegal By

BENGALURU: My mother is 42 years old and she is not able to sleep at night. In many books I have been reading that sleeping in day time will disallow us to sleep at night. But she is not sleeping in day time. She is also depressed due to our familiar problems. Please help how to get sleep easily.

Please have the patient evaluated for depression: depression can lead to insomnia. Treatment for this can lead to improved sleep. Also needs to be detected if any other issue are in play. Keeping same bedtime can help if bedtime is irregular. If there’s still trouble, please consult a sleep specialist.

My mother is 65-years-old and is a diabetic patient. About a year ago she used to eat a lot and maintain a good sleeping habit. It has been few months that she says she’s unable to sleep. After drinking chamomile tea she sleeps for few hours and then wakes up at around midnight and is unable to sleep till 3-4 am. This has badly affected her diabetes problem. She has started taking sleeping pills but I do not allow her to take. Kindly tell me what can be done. I don’t want her health to be badly affected.

I suggest consulting a sleep specialist. Please find out if your mother is snoring loudly. If she is, she might suffer with sleep apnea. This is a disorder of breathing in night. Sleeping pills will only make things worse.

I am 24 years old and I finished my masters. I have been at home for three months and I am not doing anything in particular. My sleeping habits have gone all wrong. I sleep at 7am and wake up at around 4 pm and the cycle is on. I do not feel sleepy at night. Will this affect my health? How can I make my sleeping habits normal?

You have circadian rhythm disorder (abnormality of biological clock). You will need to regulate sleep schedule. Slowly move your sleep time to a target of 10pm. E.g.: 5am, then 3am etc. Also expose yourself to bright light when you get up. Please consult a sleep specialist.

