C V Raman’s house comes alive with science experiments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lush green space in Malleswaram, which is usually deserted, came alive on Sunday. Sir C V Raman’s house Panchavati saw at least 700 children gathered here for the day-long ‘Open Day’ event. The event was organised by ThinkTac, a start-up, in association with Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation and Raman Research Institute Trust. Their aim is to help children do science experiments and have fun while doing it. Children from across age groups got some hands-on experience with physics and chemistry experiments at the house.

For Ashrith Chirnalli, a Class 6 student from Vidyashilp Academy, was trying to learn some basic science experiments that were being taught. He said, “I enjoyed making the parachute the most. I also learnt how to make my own microscope.”

Students gathered around ThinkTac members as they taught the children 10 different experiments in small groups of ten. One such activity was making a battery cell of their own.

Children gathered around a table as they wound copper around filter paper and magnesium as Kailash N R, a staffer, explained to them the procedure. “The idea is to get children have a tactile experience. It helps them learn better. For instance, this one helps them make cells and fit led bulbs. All of it is low cost,” he said.Hundreds of children walked out with parachutes that they had made. The small model made with a plastic sheet and a weight seemed to be every child’s favourite activity.

ThinkTac CEO Ravi Rangan said this was the fourth such event organised in Raman’s house. “Science has become textbook based. We see children rote learning from books. We want them to go back having learnt some concepts hands on. That is the idea,” Rangan said. He added that such activities are organised twice a year and is thrown open to children from across age groups.