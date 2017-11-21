Studying has shifted from books to browser, says Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister for statistics, D V Sadananda Gowda said that there was a shift in the way students learn today. He said that students had moved from books to social media to educate themselves.

Gowda spoke at the Founder’s Day and BGS Utsav 2017 in the city on Monday. “Students do not sit with books in theirs hand anymore. They have moved to the digital world. This has to be channelised well. Learning has now shifted to Facebook and Twitter. I hope this is a better place to move to” he added.

Stating that not a single university from India was on the list of the top 100 universities in the world, Gowda added that this could be attributed to lack of quality education, conducive learning environments and lack of discipline.He sought that students learning from institutions belonging to BGS Group make the best use of facilities.

Chaos over Kannada speech

When Gururaj Kailaragi, one of the chief guests began his speech, he was requested by the BGS staff to deliver his speech in English to which he obliged. The union minister, however made it clear that he would talk only in Kannada and received a thunderous applause in return.

He sought that the students from SJB Institute of Technology and BGS School who were from other states seek the hep of local students to have his speech translated for them Actress Rachita Ram and Dhruva Sarja also followed the same and were lauded for delivering the talk in Kannada. Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Managing Director, SJB Group of institutions defended the stand to ask speakers to deliver speech in Kannada stating that it was to cater to students from other states.He added that it was not enough if one spoke in Kannada only because it was Rajyotsava month.