How to stay fashionable forever

BENGALURU: Staying fashionable is difficult, especially when trends are so fickle. Given the rapid updates these days, it doesn’t take long for a new collection becomes ‘last season’. So it is more than necessary to keep the time defying tricks in hand, so that you never go out of style no matter what.

Flower power

One reason why florals will never go out of fashion is because they come in hundreds of varieties and its association with elegance. The floral print is said to have originated in Japan when kimonos were adorned with stitched bouquet patterns. The 60’s were all about ‘flower power’. Few years back, tulips were the print of the season and it made dresses and tops look summer-ready. Now, roses are back in trend, but not in a pretty-way, more likely in a bad-ass way where the print is featured in ragged jeans and leather jackets.

Minimalism

Invest in tees with skip embroideries, patterns/embellishments and plain t-shirts that will ensure you always look trendy. It may not look like it, but it is the most versatile piece of clothing. A white t-shirt can be paired with pants or skirts or with whatever the calling is for the season. Minimalism has been in fashions since centuries and though it has evolved, the effortlessly adaptive trend has withstood the ravages of time in fashion industry.

Toy with boys’ clothing

Coco Chanel introduced suits in women’s wardrobe. Boyfriend jeans have also been in vogue for quite some time now and donning sharp tailored suit for easy office wear have always been an option. It’s unlikely that menswear will be unfashionable any day.

Wild prints

Just like florals, animal prints keep making a comeback in different avatars. Remember Spice Girls rocking the leopards print in the 90’s? Remember you rocking it a few years back? The Zebra print has been on rage currently. The key to nailing the animal print look is to avoid wearing different prints in one go.

Denim for all

Denim is always in. Be it the jackets or dresses or dungarees or jeans denims brings a classy-casual edge to the overall get-up. The hues of it may differ from season to season, but denim is forever.