BENGALURU: Do you feel guilty leaving your pet behind when you go for a weekend getaway? Are you also finding it hard finding pet-friendly holiday options? Here’s your chance to pack up and go camping with your pooch. Bark at the Sky is being organised for all pet owners to experience outdoor camping with their furry friends. Spend a night under the open sky, grill some BBQ or sing to your dogs at the camp.

The camp is being organised by HollyBoo Pet Ventures at Dog Park, The Elephant Pond, Bannerghatta Road. Srikanth Shankar, founder and chief experience officer of Hollyboo, says, “There will be activities organised for owners and their pets. It‘s an opportunity for those who are forced to leave their pets at home or at a boarding facility when they travel.” Also, pets get bored and feel lonely when they are left behind, so this will help owners in inlcuding them in their weekend plans.

“There’s a lack of space in the city to organise such events. The Dog Park has a lot of nature, including a pond, for dogs,” he adds. A similar camp, Bark at the Moon, was organised last year with five families. This time, registration is open for ten families. The families can gather on September 16, play and have fun with their pets for 23 hours.

“There will be a bonfire at night, much like a regular camping experience. All necessities, such as tents and food for people and dogs will be provided,” he says. Bark at the Moon was a great success, he says, adding that there were many people asking to organize it again. “Since the monsoon gets over by the third week of September, we decided to organise it then,” he says. Srikanth says that might bring his boxer Holly along, after whom he has named his pet venture.

Sachin Kudva, a software engineer, has registered for the camp. He says, “It gets difficult to involve my dog in activities. This camp will give him the chance to roam free.” The place is clean, says Sachin, which is imporatnt as his Beagle Olio has the habit of going through garbage while walking in the city. “Dog Park is a place where dogs can be own their own. There are no vehicles either,” adds Sachin.

Take your dog camping on September 16 and 17. Call on 99868 63989 or write to hollyboopets.com for more details.