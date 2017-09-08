BENGALURU: As a full-time chef and now connected to millions of viewers who wait for new recipes every day, I find it difficult sometimes to come up with something new every time. But that is what I love doing.

While creating a recipe, the most integral part is the choice of ingredients. During the initial days of my career when I was working with world's leading Indian chefs, they always advised me to talk with ingredients, to know what they convey in terms of flavours, understand their behaviour when they are being cooked. To know the ingredient, taste the ingredient, pair it with other ingredients and taste them together to know how they taste together. That is what I have been doing while creating recipes.

I have a huge number of vegetarian viewers who follow me and one thing I know is their love for potatoes and paneer but often they aren’t clubbed together and are always tried in their generic forms like french fries or paneer tikka. I just wanted to make this fun and interesting with use of minimalistic ingredients. I gave it an oriental approach with the Indo-Chinese flavour by using two Sriracha sauce, a flaming hot Thai favourite and Garlic chilli dip and spread, giving a bite of garlic and kick of chilli.

The recipe is all about bite sized crispy scoops of baby potatoes filled with the spicy tangy paneer, topped with the garlic chilli dip and spread. The sauces well blend with each other give a wholesome flavour to the recipe with tangy and spicy notes when you bite into the crispy potato and paneer. After the first trial, everyone in the studio loved the results and we finalised this recipe. Viewers have loved the recipe and the recipe has received more than a million views online.

Creating recipes is all about instinct and the marriage of flavours in the ingredients. We have received amazing testimonials from our viewers who have tried the recipe. Also, I do recommend all the readers to go by their instinct and not treat recipes as the holy book to go with, always trust your instinct and do put in your views and tastes into the recipe for a much better experience.

— Chef Sanjot Kaur in association with Veeba