BENGALURU: If you are a fan of South Asian cuisine, but have been staying off it because you are a vegetarian, then here's some good news. I just had the most delicious vegetarian version of Nasi goreng that there is, born out of chef Sachin Talwar's intelligent choice of ingredients and his love for food making that reflects in his creations.

The spiced pre-cooked fried rice has mushroom and cottage cheese bites and is topped with a cottage cheese layer, which served as the vegetarian equivalent of an egg topping. The spice mix in the rice is a brilliant blend to say the least. The dish completes itself with peanut butter sauce, fried papad and vegetable satay on the side.

The dish is part of "World Street Food Festival" at My Fortune, Bengaluru. The festival includes Cheese Baked Nachos, Double Decker, Veggie Burger, Eggplant and cheese Fritters, Falafel, Mexican Re-fried Beans Gorditas, Paneer Khurchan Kathi Roll, Tofu Satay with Peanut Putter Sauce, Veggie Nasi goreng, Veggie Wraps, American Chicken Supreme Burger, Arrosticini Abruzzesi, Chicken Satay with Peanut Butter Sauce, Garlic Chicken Wings, Hot Dog, Mexican Lamb Gorditas, Murgh Khurchan Kathi Roll and Nasi Goreng.

The Cheese Baked Nachos are crisp, layered with corn, tomatoes, onions and zuchini. The sour cream and salsa dip, both score high on taste and technique.

The Chicken Satay with Peanut Butter Sauce is an unusual combination for an Indian palate, but once you dig in, you wouldn't stop with just one bite. The chicken is grilled right with Indonesian spices and the peanut butter sauce adds a tinge of sweetness to the dish.

The Eggplant and cheese Fritters are extremely crunchy on the outside and has smooth cheesey texture on the inside with well-cooked aubergine slice layered in. It is served with cumin and olive oil induced pimento sauce. The jalapeno stuffed in the patties lifts the flavour of the ensemble. The Garlic Chicken Wings served as an Italian twist to a Chinese preparation. The meat has chilli flakes on top, is roasted well and has a strong flavour and aroma of olive oil. It isn't too spicy and will suit the taste buds well.

The Paneer Khurchan Kathi Roll is a maida roll stuffed with onion, tomatoes and paneer chunks. The fish and chips served on the table was another winner of the evening. The batter fried fish melts in your mouth. The Basa fish is light and the corn flour batter adds crunch to the dish. It is served with French fries and tato suace on the side. The "World Street Food Festival" is being hosted at My Fortune, Bengaluru until September 17. Cost: `2,000 for two people (approx.)