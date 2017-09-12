BENGALURU: A month after 20-year-old M.Tech student Golugiri Sai Sarath was found dead at the hostel premises of International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, his father has filed a case of culpable homicide. Police had suspected that Sarath had killed himself by jumping from the seventh floor of the building.Sai’s father G Kodanda Rama Reddy, an Income Tax officer in Hyderabad, approached Electronic City police and filed a complaint on September 9.

Sai Sarath

Police said Reddy alleged foul play in the complaint and demanded a probe into his son’s death. In the complaint, Reddy stated that Sarath’s phone call records had been deleted. Reddy claimed that according to the postmortem report his son had died a couple of hours before the time mentioned in the FIR, police said.Reddy mentioned that the night he died, Sarath had gone to his friend’s party in BTM Layout. He stated that Sarath might have been assaulted over a trivial issue, leading to his death. Police filed a fresh complaint and mentioned names of a few students who were at the party.