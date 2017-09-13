BENGALURU: I have not committed any wrong in DSP Ganapathy’s death and there is no question of me resigning, asserted Bengaluru Development Minister K J George on Tuesday. The Supreme Court recently directed the CBI to investigate the case and the BJP is determined to make life difficult for him by launching a campaign seeking his resignation.Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, George criticised the constant haranguing by the BJP demanding his resignation. “They (BJP) should have a little patience and see the outcome of the investigation.

Nowhere did the Supreme Court take my name when they asked the CBI to investigate. They have merely asked the CBI to complete the investigation in three months and find out whoever was responsible. When that is the case, why is the BJP demanding my resignation?” he said.Stating that BJP’s demand was politically motivated, he added, “The CID has already cleared me. The BJP has always targeted me. I was also targeted during the D K Ravi case. Even though there is not a shred of evidence against me in this case, the BJP is hell bent on seeking my resignation.”

He added that his family had been affected by these constant accusations. The BJP should pass evidence against him to CBI, if they had any, he added.

‘Encroachments being cleared’

George said the government had undertaken works worth Rs 800 crore on 132 kms of storm water drains. Once the second phase of the work is completed, water will flow more freely in storm water drains and there won’t be water logging to a great extent, he added.He also said they had cleared encroachments on drains and so far 1,225 buildings have been removed. Another 728 buildings on the list are pending as their woners have challenged their removal in court. Another waste recycling unit will also be functional by March in BBMP limits and would ease the pressure on garbage recycling, he said. “We have started seven units for composting wet waste. In the coming days, we are also setting up units to recycle water,” he added.