Bengaluru: Child served with alcohol at star hotel, claim parents on social media

The family ordered four mocktails. However, one of the four drinks, which went to Supriya's 8-year-old son, tasted bitter, and suspecting that it had alcohol in it, the drink was returned.

Published: 17th April 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine watching your young son unknowingly drinking alcohol due to a mistake by the staff of a restaurant. That is what the parents of an 8-year-old boy claim to have endured.

Supriya Jambunathan and her family were dining at a 5-star restaurant on Residency Road on Sunday night. In a post on Facebook, she claims that the service was slow right from the start. The family ordered four mocktails — non-alcoholic drinks. However, one of the four drinks, which went to Supriya's 8-year-old son, tasted bitter, and suspecting that it had alcohol in it, the drink was returned.

"I accompanied my son to the dessert counter where I heard the bartender telling our waiter that the order he was given was LIT and so obviously he sent out an alcoholic drink. Imagine my horror. I had just watched my 8-year-old drink alcohol! At a reputed and so-called star hotel like the Chancery Pavilion," states Supriya in her post. LIT, short for Long Island Ice Tea, is a cocktail that typically has considerable alcohol content.

The manager concerned apologised to Supriya's family, and the bill was taken care of by the hotel. A reply to Supriya's post from the hotel states that the matter is being investigated internally and everyone concerned has been notified of the incident.

The post further states another bad experience Supriya had at the same hotel a few years ago. "During a buffet lunch, my mother, a vegetarian, served herself 'Veg Biryani,' as that is what the name card said. But that turned out to be mutton biryani. It was only after she had a few bites of the rice that she realised there were strange-looking pieces too," the post states.

In comments to the post "I am not sure if I will lodge a complaint with the Consumer Forum. When I told them too, their only response was to say sorry, and they did not appear mortified at all. I find it atrocious that they could say sorry, waive my bill and think it is all right," Supriya told The New Indian Express.

