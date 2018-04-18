My father is suffering from diabetes from a month. Is IME 9 only for type 2 diabetes patients? Or can it be used by both? How it can be availed?

IME 9 is only for type 2 diabetes. It is available in any medical store with a prescription.



My Mom has recently been diagnosed with Diabetes, her sugar level is high, sometimes as high as 250+. She’s already taking allopathic medicines but I recently came to know about the cure of Diabetes by ‘insulin plant’ I heard many people controlled their level by it. Is it good source?

The role of Insulin Plant (Costus igneus) in helping to reduce glucose levels is mainly during the stage of prediabetes. Once sugar levels are very high, then additional medicines are required. It has been used as a herbal supplement up to around 500 mg/kg/day of powdered leaves in research.

My HB1AC was diagnosed 7.2 in November 2016. That was the first time my diabetes was diagnosed. I managed to control my sugar level in the last six months with the help of diet and exercise. Last I checked, HbA1c was normal. Do I still need to take medication?

It’s good that you have achieved normal HbA1c (Glycated Hemoglobin) values with diet and exercise. Hence kindly continue the same. At present you don’t need additional medicines, but do monitor your glucose levels regularly.



I have done my kidney transplant 10 years back. I am suffering with Diabetes since 3 years. Presently using Metsmall 1000 mg along with immunosuppressives and BP tablets. Kindly suggest me on using Metsmall 1000mg.

You have developed diabetes after kidney transplant, if your current kidney function is normal you can take metformin (Metsmall) 1000mg/day. Kindly check your HbA1c (Glycated Haemoglobin), renal function test and adjust the dose of your medications.



The author is a consultant endocrinologist, at Aster CMI, Bengaluru