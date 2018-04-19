BENGALURU: Parents looking to getting seats for their wards under Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2018-19 academic year don’t have to worry. The State Election Commission has cleared the request submitted by state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to allot seats through online lottery.

Officials from the department have confirmed that they have received permission on Wednesday and the lottery will be conducted in the next two days.

As per the schedule, online lottery for allotment of seats under RTE quota should be conducted on April 20. But the department did not notify the date as there was no response from the State Election Commission. “As we have received the communication now, the notification will be issued,” said P C Jaffer, commissioner of DPI.

Schemes delayed

A few important schemes of the education department are getting delayed due to model code of conduct. As per the information available from the department, the distribution of bicycles will also be delayed this year. “Though we have floated tenders for supply of cycles, we haven’t yet received clearance from the Election Commission,” said Basavaraju, director of Department of Primary Education.

He also said that the second set of uniforms will also be delayed due to the poll code of conduct. However, even though the tender process for the first set of uniforms is completed, it has not been cleared by the EC.

Transfer of teachers hit

Not only these schemes, the transfer of teachers and recruitment of pre-university teachers also has been affected by the model code of conduct. “The transfer process which had started, had to be put on hold. Both the department and teachers’ association submitted a requisition to the Election Commission about the this, but EC didn’t receive any reply,” explained official.