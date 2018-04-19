BENGALURU: A 41-year-old unemployed man committed suicide by jumping off the Dairy Circle flyover in Suddagunte Palya police limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Narayana, a native of Andhra Pradesh. A police officer said passersby, who found him in a pool of blood, arranged for an ambulance and alerted the SG Palya police. “Lakshmi Narayana left behind a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

His wife Ganga made a statement before the police that he was in depression and did not share any problems with her. The house owner Rajashekar also told the police that the couple had no issues ever since they shifted their house”, the officer added.