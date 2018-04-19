BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized about 117 kg of ganja from two persons at Hunasamaranahalli bus stop on Ballari Road on Wednesday.

Preliminary probe has established that the ganja was sourced from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was meant for sale in Bengaluru.

“The duo were intercepted following credible information, while they were waiting to board a bus to the city. The ganja was kept in seven plastic gunny bags.

They were arrested and the contraband was seized,” an official release stated. Both the accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.