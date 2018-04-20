BENGALURU: With the upcoming academic year, all women degree colleges run by the government in the state must get affiliated to Akka Mahadevi University (Karnataka Women University) located in Bijapur.

Despite resistance from several government women degree college principals, the state higher education department has issued an order insisting all government women degree colleges to get affiliated to Akka Mahadevi University from this year. However, to convince those principals who are resisting to understand the concept, the department of collegiate education is convening a meeting with principals of women degree colleges located in Bengaluru.

The vice chancellor of Akka Mahadevi University will be present. Speaking about it, Dr Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda, Vice-Chancellor of Akka Mahadevi University said, "We are trying to get all women colleges in the state under our university since its inception. There has been a resistance since then. This time, despite an official order from the higher education department, there are few principals who are resisting the order."

Presently, the university has over 147 affiliated government women colleges from 13 districts of North Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions. Rest 26 are from other districts which have to get affiliated this time. "In the last meeting itself, we had asked all principals to get the affiliation done. But they felt that the university is in Bijapur and it will be inconvenient to communicate. We convinced them that everything is now online and they don't need to visit the varsity for everything. We even wrote to the concerned vice chancellors to remove those colleges from their list and shift to us," explained Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda.

However, the private colleges have a choice. If they want, they can remain with the same university or they can shift to Akka Mahadevi University.

Meanwhile, the principal of one of the government women degree colleges from Bengaluru said, "The main reason for resisting it is because it will be an inconvenience for students in case they have a problem with results or exams. Secondly, students prefers to get their degree certificate from Bangalore University."

Sanskrit University wants all Sanskrit colleges under it

Following the order from the government, there is a demand from Sanskrit University to shift all Sanskrit colleges and Sanskrit departments from all universities to it. But this is yet to be considered.