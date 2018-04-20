BENGALURU: The state department of pre-university education, which has preponed the commencement of academic year for first and second PU courses for 2018-19 academic year, has requested Transport and Social Welfare Department to advance their schedules.

In a communication to the transport department MD and to the officials of state department of Social Welfare, Backward classes and Minorities, it has been requested to advance their student-related schemes this time.

In a letter to transport department MD, director of PU department C Shikha said, "As classes for PU courses are beginning from May 2 this year, we request you to issue students bus passes early and help students to attend colleges from the scheduled date." Social Welfare, Backward classes and Minorities department has also been asked to re-open hostels with facilities like food and accommodation.