BENGALURU: To ensure more Bengalureans have a reasonably priced option to reach the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA), the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will shortly run 'Vayu Vajra' buses from three areas in the City. The proposed routes are: ITPL to KIA via Budigere Cross; Shivaji Nagar/M G Road to KIA via Hennur Road and Bannerghatta Road (Gottigere) to KIA. "Anywhere between 30 and 40 trips will be run daily initially. The number is likely to go up depending on the demand," said a senior BMTC official. The launch dates are yet to be finalised.

The hi-end Volvo buses to airport commenced service on May 21, 2008 in the City. At present, 88 buses daily make 612 trips to the airport 24x7. "Of them, 304 trips run from the City to the airport (up route) while 308 run in the reverse direction," the official said.

More services would be a mutually beneficial proposition as the revenue on the airport route is a profitable one for the corporation.

"With an average earnings per day for all the 88 schedules ranging between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 23 lakh, it will only enhance our revenue if we run more buses," he added.

BMTC had introduced a revised fare from specific points to increase its passenger occupancy from January 1. Mekhri Circle, Hebbal, Esteem Mall and Kogilu Cross figured among them apart from a new route from Hunasmarnahalli to the airport. "The occupancy has definitely increased from the points, particularly from Hunasmarnahalli," another official said.

The other major step to boost passenger occupancy was a 15% discount introduced from January 27, 2018 for a single ticket for a three-member group travelling on a Vayu Vajra on all the trips from the Electronic City to the airport. "The response has not been good for this. So far, only 100 groups (300 passengers) have availed the offer," he added. The plan was to extend it to more routes if this scheme had takers in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the two-month pilot initiative on making flight boarding passes available inside the buses through kiosks for airport passengers on just two bus trips each day, one on the route from Kempe Gowda bus station and another from Electronic City has been concluded. The results of it are yet to be made public.

New routes for Vayu Vajra

*ITPL to KIA via Budigere Cross

*Shivaji Nagar/M G Road to KIA via Hennur Road and

*Bannerghatta Road (Gottigere) to KIA

Existing 'Vayuvajra' route list to airport with fare and frequency

Boarding/departure point No of trips Frequency Fare (incl 5% GST and the revised (UP+DOWN) (in mins) Navayuga toll gate)

*HAL Main Gate: 61 30 Rs 255

*Banashankari 63 30 Rs 265

*Jambu Savari Dinne 6 60 Rs 265

*Bannerghatta Circle 12 60 Rs 297

*Kadugodi Bus Stn (Route 6) 34 30 Rs 276

*Kadugodi Bus Stn (Route 6A) 12 45 Rs 276

*HSR BDA (Route 7) 36 30 Rs 244

*HSR BDA (Route 7A) 29 30 Rs 244

*Electronic City 92 20 Rs 328

*Chandapura 20 30 Rs 349

*Doddakanahalli 8 60 Rs 276

*Kempe Gowda bus stn 120 15 Rs 234

*Mysore Satellite bus stn 59 30 Rs 244

*BTM Layout 49 30 Rs 281

**Hebbal 11 10 Rs 171

**Except Electronic City, Chandapura and Doddakanahalli, all the other routes have a stoppage at Hebbal. Buses originating from Kadugodi bus station do not stop at Hebbal enroute to the airport, but when returning from the airport they stop over at Hebbal.

** Included in the Hebbal route are departures from Mekhri Circle (Rs 187) Esteem Mall (Rs 160) Kogilu Cross (Rs 144) and Hunasmarnahalli (Rs 100) to the airport. Toll gate and GST charges are included in them.