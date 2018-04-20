BENGALURU: Indian singer Krishna Kumar Kunnath, better known as KK, says he would like to do a Kannada song if he gets a good one. Though the singer has sung two songs in Kannada, it did not receive good response. The singer says, "I don't think people remember those two songs. If a good song comes in the way that connects with people well, I'll do it."

The singer will be performing in the city. He says he is looking forward to the concert. "I have performed in different parts of the city and received great responses from the audience. Depending on the duration of the concert, I would be performing a mix of good old and hit songs. I'll also be performing a song which I haven't performed before in the city," he adds.

KK loves Bengaluru and had even plans to settle down in the city before "it got hot." He recalls driving down to Bengaluru from Mumbai with his family several years ago. "Those times, the place was less crowded and the weather was also so good. But now, it has bad traffic compared to other other cities. But I still like the place. It's a very vibrant city. I love the simple south Indian food you get there. We used to drive to different places for breakfast. We used to have idlis with fresh and yummy chutney. I have been to the eateries in Malleswaram as well." Apart from south Indian food, he enjoys gorging on Italian cuisine.

Music has been in his blood, he says. He has been singing since the age of four years. "I have been a vocalist since childhood. I did not feel the need to study music. I was participating in competitions and rock bands in colleges. Somehow I did not realise it then that I could make this my vocation. Luckily, when I came to Mumbai, it happened. I decided to follow my heart and do what makes me happy. Everything fell into place. I started doing jingles," he says.

The singer is a commerce graduate. He also worked in the marketing department in the hotel industry. He moved to Mumbai with a plan to work on albums but playback happened. He says he is happy with how his life turned out to be. "I have been in the industry for 22 years and the journey so far has been fantastic. I got to work with so many great music directors and met great people. I didn't know people in Mumbai, yet I made it on my own. Of course, I had friends who believed in my skills and my parents' blessings, so things went fine." He is now planning to get back to albums. "I now have time and am able to focus on it. By the end of the year, I'll be releasing a song or two. They'd be singles, not an album now," he adds.

KK has sung close to 500 songs in Hindi and more than 100 songs in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. On asking which is his favourite, he says, it's Pyaar ke pal. "It's the first song I did for myself. It's a wonderful evergreen song. It made my dream come true. The song makes me feel good about me. And, then there are other songs such as Tadap tadap ke, Khuda jaane, Aankhon mein teri and awarapan... the list is never ending."

Box-1

One of India's top Bollywood playback singers KK will be performing on April 22, 5 pm at the launch of Prestige Jindal City on Tumkur Road