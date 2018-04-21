BENGALURU: The city experienced a brief spell of thundershower accompanied by gusty winds on Friday evening, bringing relief from the heat. According to complaints received at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Control Room, three trees were uprooted in the city, and big branches of nine other trees severed.

A complaint of waterlogging at the Khoday’s junction near Majestic bus station was received, and three electricity poles were uprooted at Sadashiv Nagar near Sankey Tank. The ACP (Traffic), South-East tweeted that there was waterlogging on the main road near Ecospace which affected traffic moving towards Iblur junction. Parts of Ulsoor were also waterlogged, and hailstones reportedly fell at Whitefield. As per the KSNDMC website, Bengaluru Urban district recorded rainfall between 0 and 34.5 mm, with an average rainfall of 5.53 mm.

Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said, “The spell of light to moderate rain is due to a wind-discontinuity from North interior Karnataka up to Tamil Nadu.” The same conditions are causing rainfall in the districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and others.

Reddy said, “The spell was not expected to last for many days. These are pre-monsoon showers, As of now, the forecast indicates a normal onset of monsoon, by the end of May or the first week of June.” However, that may change from May 15 onwards, depending on the prevailing conditions, he added. The IMD website has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the evenings or night for the next four days until Tuesday, after which there is a possibility of rain for the next two days. The temperatures in the coming week are forecast to be within 21 and 35 degrees.