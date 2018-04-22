BENGALURU: Energy minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday came to the rescue of an accident victim by helping him get first aid and also cleared the road with the help of his escort staff by removing broken glass strewn around.

The incident occurred on Golf Club Road in the evening and Shivakumar who was passing by that road, noticed a toppled car. He got down from his vehicle and along with his security staff, helped the driver who escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, he cleared the broken glass pieces to make way for the traffic. High Grounds traffic police also rushed to the spot and towed the damaged car from the roadside.