BENGALURU: Only 18 per cent of civic works promised by Bengaluru Development Minister K J George were completed within the set deadlines, as per data compiled by the citizen group Whitefield Rising.

Volunteers of the citizen group compiled a list of project works for which George had provided deadlines in a meeting with citizens in May last year. As per the list, out of 33 works, only six have been completed. Six more are under progress and the rest have missed deadlines. Whitefield Rising uploaded the list on its Twitter handle and made a reference to BPAC’s recent ratings in which the minister had got the best rating in the city.

The tweet read, “Here is a tracker that we stand by, that tells you what this best minister of Bangalore has been doing. In our estimate, his score is 18%, 36% if we stretch it to include WIP (work in progress) ones.

This is a work tracker, following meetings and promises.”

Take for instance Kundalahalli underpass, Hope Farm overbridge and Narayanapura Road. Works on all of these have been going on for years, a volunteer for Whitefield Rising said. “The idea of the tracker is to hold a mirror to the politicians reflecting their performance. Most of us are techies, and if we had delivered like these we would have been fired. Elections should be performance reviews for politicians,” a volunteer said.

The list includes road works, solid waste management projects, provision of public transport connectivity, voter registration drive and utilisation of public space. The tracker has been sent to the minister’s office, but the citizens have not received any response yet.

The citizens have approached Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali for these works, and they say the MLA has blamed the Congress government for lack of funds.

“Why should citizens get into what the BJP MLA is saying to the Congress minister. K J George, so let him sort out the issue with Limbavali. We do not care about the politics,” another volunteer said.

Whitefield Rising website hacked again

Bengaluru: The website of Whitefield Rising, a citizens group involved in voter enrolment drives and other civic campaigns, continued to face attacks from unknown hackers on Saturday as well. The website was earlier was attacked on Wednesday and Thursday too. However, the volume of attacks had subsided according to volunteers and the website did not face much downtime on Saturday. The attacks on whitefieldrising.org began on Wednesday with the site facing several hours of downtime because of a denial of service (DoS) attack.

DoS attacks occur when the website server is flooded with requests by hackers making the server unable to provide the site to actual users. According to volunteers, around 500 different systems, primarily based in China with some in the United States, were involved in the attack. The group continues to analyse the attack with the help of volunteer members and has not yet filed an official complaint with the police.