BENGALURU: After a break, the city again received a brief spell of rain on Sunday evening which brought down the temperatures. Similar thundershowers are likely to be witnessed throughout the week. Also, meteorological department has some good news: This weekend promises to be only partly cloudy while rains/thundershowers are likely to persist till Thursday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints about three trees getting uprooted in Banaswadi, near Command Hospital and at Banashankari, and also of falling branches. No other rain-related complaints were received by the BBMP.

As per the Twitter handle — Bengaluru weather @BngWeather, high speed winds were experienced in some areas, with wind speed up to 76 kmph recorded at a private station in Kasturi Nagar.

As per data obtained from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre's (KSNDMC) website, in Bengaluru Urban district, rainfall ranged from 0 mm to 21.5 mm, with an average rainfall of 1.74 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) website, a trough persists from North Interior Karnataka to Lakshadweep up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Forecasts on the IMD's website states that rain or thundershowers are predicted towards evening or night from Monday to Thursday, while a partly cloudy sky is predicted on Friday and Saturday. The temperatures are predicted to be between a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 35 degrees in the coming week.

The data collected at Varuna Mitra — a weather helpline — indicated that the eastern parts of the city received the most rainfall, with Daddagubbi receiving the highest rainfall of 21.5 mm in the district. Some Southern areas too received a moderate amount of rain, with Basavanagudi recording 6.5 mm, Uttarahalli recording 5 mm and Kumaraswamy Layout receiving 4.5 mm of rain.

FORECAST