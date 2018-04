BENGALURU: Due to ongoing works at Arakkonam, the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Express (Train no 12007/12008) starting on May 6, will be cancelled. Besides, several others will be partially cancelled, diverted or rescheduled.

THE PARTIALLY CANCELLED TRAINS ARE:

*Mysuru - Chennai Express (Train No. 16022), on May 5, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi Junction and Chennai.

*Arakkonam-KSR Bengaluru Passenger (Train No. 56261), from May 2 to May 6, will be partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Katpadi Junction.

*KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger (Train No. 56262) from May 2 to May 6, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi Junction and Arakkonam.

TRAINS DIVERTED:

*Train No. 12296, Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Express (April 30 to May 3) will be diverted via Gudur Jn, Renigunta Jn., Melpakkam and Jolarpettai Jn., skipping stoppages at Chennai and Arakkonam.

*Train No. 12510, Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantt. Express (April 30 to May 1) will be diverted via Gudur Jn., Renigunta Jn., Melpakkam andJolarpettai Jn. skipping stoppages at Perambur and Arakkonam.

*Train No. 12552, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur Express (April 25 to May 2) will be diverted via Gudur Jn., Renigunta Jn., Melpakkam and Jolarpettai Jn. skipping stoppage at Chennai.

*Train No. 12577, Darbhanga-Mysuru Express (May 1) will be diverted via Gudur Jn., Renigunta Jn., Melpakkam & Jolarpettai Jn. skipping stoppages at Chennai and Arakkonam.

*Train No. 12658, KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express Journey (May 5) will be diverted via Jolarpettai Katpadi Jn., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram Jn. & Chennai Egmore skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur.

*Train No. 12692, Shri Satyasai P Nilayam-Chennai Express (May 5) will be diverted via Jolarpettai Katpadi Jn., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram Jn. And Chennai Egmore, skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur.

*Train No. 15228, Muzaffarpur Jn-Yesvantpur Express journey (April 30) will be diverted via Gudur Jn., Renigunta Jn., Melpakkam & Jolarpettai Jn., skipping stoppages at Perambur and Arakkonam.

*Train No. 12608, KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express (April 24 and 25) will be diverted via Katpadi Jn., Melpakkam, Tiruttani and Arakkonam.

*Train No. 12610, KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express Journey (April 24 to 27) will be diverted via Katpadi Jn., Melpakkam, Tiruttani, and Arakkonam.

THE FOLLOWING TRAINS WILL BE RESCHEDULED:

*Train No. 12607, Chennai-KSR Bengaluru Express (April 21 and 23, April 27) and Train No. 12609, Chennai-KSR Bengaluru Express (April 24 and 25) will start late from Chennai by 60 minutes.

*Train No. 12639, Chennai-KSR Bengaluru Express (May 6) and will be rescheduled to start late from Chennai by 90 minutes.

*Train No. 12640 KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express (May 6) will start late from KSR Bengaluru by 90 minutes.

*Train No. 22625 Chennai-KSR Bengaluru Express (May 6) will start from Chennai 95 minutes late.

*Train No. 22626 KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express (May 6) will be start from KSR Bengaluru 95 minutes late.