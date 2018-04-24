BENGALURU: Jeevan Bima Nagar police on Sunday arrested four men who were accused of misbehaving with a 28-year-old woman techie on April 12 afternoon. The four had allegedly even attacked Arjun Nandakumar, an employee of a private company on Old Airport Road, who intervened to question them.

Police had registered a case based on a Facebook post by Arjun Nandakumar on April 17. But, the victim, who was not known to Arjun has refused to give her statement to the police, the officer said. The arrested are Ajay M S and Mahesh Kumar D, both residents of Kodihalli, Santosh Gowda of HSR Layout, and Naveen H R of Murugeshpalya.

They are all aged between 25 and 30 and are drivers by profession, working in a private cab service and travel agency. A police officer said, "Mahesh had brought three of his friends to throw a party at a bar on Old Airport Road as it was his birthday. After coming out of the bar, Ajay lost his balance and brushed against the woman standing on the road at a nearby restaurant. The woman reportedly used a regional slur which hurt their sentiments and led to a verbal argument, during which the woman slapped Ajay." The police found mobile network location data to ascertain the identity of the accused and they were nabbed from their respective residences.

Arjun had also shared photos of two of the four accused, the officer added. Arjun also blamed the city police in the Facebook post saying that they allegedly asked him and his friends to hold the four accused until they arrived at the scene.