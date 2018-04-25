BENGALURU: A 20-year- old bar employee was stabbed to death by his friend in KR Market on Monday night. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased identified as Hussain Abhu, a native of Assam, was working in a bar in Shivajinagar and was living in a rented house on Ulsoor Road.

The accused Zummu Khan, (32), a native of Manipur, is still at large. A senior police officer said the incident took place in the late night. Abhu had gone to one of his friends’ house on Kalasipalya Road. His wife did not allow Abhu inside the house, informing him that her husband was asleep. Abhu was walking back to Shivajinagar when Zummu caught up with him and got into an argument. In a fit of rage, Zummu stabbed Abhu repeatedly and ran away from the scene.

Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the KR Market police. Abhu’s body was rushed to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. “We are waiting for Abhu’s parents to arrive and are yet to find the exact motive behind the crime,” the police officer added. ENS