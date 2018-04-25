BENGALURU: The city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar rejected the representation of V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, who had sought directions to all police stations and divisional police officers not to obstruct workers of political party called ‘Rakshaka Sene’ led by him from visiting police colonies to enrol members of police families into the party and distributing pamphlets.

The endorsement issued by Suneel Kumar rejecting the plea submitted by Shashidhar was submitted before a division bench of Justice HG Ramesh and Justice B Sreenivase Gowda by the government advocate on Tuesday. This was in response to the notice issued by the high court recently after hearing the contempt petition filed by Shashidhar for alleged wilful disobedience of the court order dated January 23, 2018 by the City Police Commissioner and DG and IGP.

A single-judge bench had ordered the DG and IGP and City Police Commissioner to look into the representation of Shashidhar on the issue, verify the correctness of the statements as made in the representation and communicate the result of the same to him. However, they failed to reply, Shashidhar alleged in the contempt petition.

While giving reasons for rejection of the representation, the police commissioner said: “You have conspired to provoke the police personnel and their family members by making bad propaganda against the police department and the state during your visit to the police colonies. This is likely to disturb the peace among public.”