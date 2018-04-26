BENGALURU: Cubbon Park is one of the major green spaces in the city. It does not only provide respite to people from the hustle bustle of the city but also hosts several activities and events in its premises including photography walks, shoots, yoga, cycling, music and dance.

A father and a son ride bicycles

Preeti, a certified yoga trainer, started doing yoga in the park two years ago. She says there is a big difference in doing the asanas in the open than in an air-conditioned room. "You need the fresh air, nature heals," she says.

She adds when she started off, she used to do it alone. Later, two women joined. Slowly, the number kept increasing and now, she teaches yoga to about 100 people in the park for about two hours, from 5.30 to 7.10 am.

"We do several activities such as meditation, asanas and breathing exercises. I focus my sessions more on the power of positive thinking so that I can help people have a new perspective on their lives. These days, be it rich or poor, many suffer from depression. Yoga helps you not just physically, but mentally too," she says.

There are cycle enthusiasts also who take bicycles on rent and peddle through the lush green landscape on weekends. People do not just gather to do their morning exercises but also for photography sessions. Cubbon Park serves as a good location for model shoots. It's also a great space to spot parakeets and other birds. Nature and wildlife photographer Mallikarjuna S visits the park often to observe the bird life.

"I read in the newspapers that Cubbon Park has a good number of birds. So, I travel there to capture pictures of them. I am glad I could click well," he says. The 32-year-old design engineer recently bought new cameras and lenses to further pursue his hobby.

There are several music and dance programmes also happening at the bandstand in Cubbon Park. A group of ten musicians Parivartana Team recently did a performance in the park. Raju V, a vocalist, says, "We are folk musicians. Cubbon Park is a great venue to perform. We feel happy to perform close to nature."