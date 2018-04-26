CHIKBALLAPUR: Four people, including two girls, drowned in Srinivasa Sandra lake of Chikkaballapur on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Saba (12), Uthira (12), Sadh (8) and driver Asif (24).

According to sources, a 10-member group from Hebbal, Bengaluru, was on a trip to Chikkaballapur and after visiting Nandi Hills, they went to Srinivasa Sandra lake. While they were having lunch near the lake, Uthira and Sadh, siblings, and Saba went to play in the water. When one drowned, the two others attempted to rescue and drowned. The driver of their vehicle Asif who attempted to rescue them also drowned later.

Sources said the two bodies were sent to Chikballapur government hospital and two to Gouribidanur hospital for postmortem. Chikballapur police have registered a case in this connection.