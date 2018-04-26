BENGALURU: Taxi aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced the launch of a safety council, which will work towards achieving the government's target of halving road accident deaths and injuries by the year 2020.

The council, described by the company as a first-of-its-kind initiative, will have members from the urban transport sector and also those involved in climate change studies, women's safety campaigns, security management and the emergency management services.

"Being a homegrown ride-sharing company with a network of 10 lakh plus drivers, every driver can be a good samaritan and first responder in a post crash situation if needed," said Dr G V Ramana Rao, Director of GVK EMRI, Emergency Medicine Learning Centre (EMLC) and a member of the council.

"The intent is to galvanise public-private partnerships through multi-stakeholder approach, bringing in measurable impact," said Nitesh Prakash, Senior Director Operations, Ola.