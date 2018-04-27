Belt a drink down

ICE ICE Monkey
Ingredients
Whiskey - 45 ml
Home made spiced earl grey syrup - 45 ml
Lime - 15 ml
Ginger ale to top up
Cucumber and mint to garnish
Method:
In a collins glass, add whisky, earl grey tea syrup and lemon juice. Add ice and give it a slight stir.
Top it up with ginger ale.
Garnish with fresh bunch
of mint and cucumber peel.
Coke & Cane
INGREDIENTS
Dark rum - 60 ml
Coke - 200 ml
Lime juice - 30 ml
Lime powder - 2 caps
Coke ENO powder - 5 g
METHOD
Inject dark rum in syringe
Fill ice cube in 400ml becker & top up with ice cubes
Fill lime powder in the pill
Have a line of coke eno powder on playing and place it on becker
GARNISH: Slice of Lemon
Cosmic Explosion
INGREDIENTS
Vodka eristoff - 60 ml
Cranberry juice - 100 ml
Lime juice - 20 ml
Oranges zest - 1
Candy floss - 25 g
METHOD
Put a cotton candy in the martini glass
Mix the ingredients in the mini cocktail shaker
Keep the orange zest in the patite dish
Arrange all in wooden tray
First pour the cosmo in the martini glass as candy floss melts / burn the orange zest to flame
Rim the orange and its ready to serve
Garnish: Orange
Spiced Raw Mango Julep
Ingredients
Whisky - 50ml
Aam Panna - 10ml
Sugar - 5ml
Lime - 15ml
Glass Old fashioned
Ice Cracked
Method
Add all ingredients
into a old fashioned glass
Add crushed ice / cracked ice
Mix thoroughly with a swizzle
Top up the drink with more cracked ice
Garnish with a mango fan
– Monkey Shoulder,
William Grant &
Sons India
The Lantern
Ingredients
Whiskey - 60 ml
Orange marmalade - 10 g
Sweet & Sour - 10 ml
METHOD
Shake all the ingredients
Pour it in the old fashioned glass, place it inside the lantern prop
Garnish: Orange and cherry
Aacharoska
INGREDIENTS
Vodka eristoff premium - 60 ml
Lime wedge - 5, 4 no
Fresh mint - 6, 7 no
Demerara sugar 10 - 1 sachet
Lime pickle - 1tsp
METHOD
Add lime wedges, mint leaves, brown sugar, lime juice, sugar syrup
Mix little crushed ice and mix it till the brown sugar dilute
Pour vodka
Top up the crushed ice
Garnish: Mint leaves & slice of lemon
US Mule
Ingredients
Blue riband premium london dry gin - 60 ml
Earl grey infusion - 10ml/30ml
S.s mix - 45 ml
Cheese khari - 1
Dry ice - 0.5 g
METHOD
Shake the ingredients.
Pour it in the chai kettle.
Drop a cube of dry ice in the kettle and set a tray with khari biscuits and a chai cup ready to serve
Schizophrenia
Ingredients
Vodka - 60 ml
Lavender syrup - 10 ml
Sweet & Sour - 10 ml
Orchid flower - 1
METHOD
Shake all the ingredients with ice cube
Pour it in the old fashioned glass. Place the same on the mirror prop
Light the fragrance stick
Cha La Lai
Ingredients
Black grapes: 6-8 pieces
Oolong Tea: 30 ml
Green apple liqueur: 30 ml
Sugar syrup: 10 ml
Vodka: 45 ml
Sparkling wine: 15 ml
Method
Muddle 8-9 black grapes, add oolong tea, green apple liqueur, sugar syrup and vodka
Add 4-5 pieces of ice cubes
Shake it well and pour it in a glass
Top up with Sparkling wine
Garnish with skewed black grapes
— Yauatcha, Bengaluru
Monkey Raaj
Ingredients
Whisky - 50 ml
Egg white - 1
Superfine sugar - 1 tsp
Or Sugar syrup - 15 ml
Gondoraj Lime - 10 ml
Lime juice - 5 ml
Mango ginger - 4 slices
method
Shake the whisky, mango ginger slices, gondoraj juice, lime juice, sugar and egg, very well with ice.
Double strain and serve into a highball glass filled with ice.
Garnish with dehydrated gondoraj lime wheel and mango ginger slice.
Coffee
And Kall
Ingredients
Coffee - 25 ml
Gin - 45ml
Jaggery
Method
Combine the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and serve.
- Chef Mahesh,
Tamara, Coorg