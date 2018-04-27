Belt a drink down

By Express News Service

ICE ICE Monkey

Ingredients

Whiskey - 45 ml

Home made spiced earl grey syrup - 45 ml

Lime - 15 ml

Ginger ale to top up

Cucumber and mint to garnish

Method:

In a collins glass, add whisky, earl grey tea syrup and lemon juice. Add ice and give it a slight stir.

Top it up with ginger ale.

Garnish with fresh bunch

of mint and cucumber peel.

Coke & Cane

INGREDIENTS

Dark rum - 60 ml

Coke - 200 ml

Lime juice - 30 ml

Lime powder - 2 caps

Coke ENO powder - 5 g

METHOD

Inject dark rum in syringe

Fill ice cube in 400ml becker & top up with ice cubes

Fill lime powder in the pill

Have a line of coke eno powder on playing and place it on becker

GARNISH: Slice of Lemon

Cosmic Explosion

INGREDIENTS

Vodka eristoff - 60 ml

Cranberry juice - 100 ml

Lime juice - 20 ml

Oranges zest - 1

Candy floss - 25 g

METHOD

Put a cotton candy in the martini glass

Mix the ingredients in the mini cocktail shaker

Keep the orange zest in the patite dish

Arrange all in wooden tray

First pour the cosmo in the martini glass as candy floss melts / burn the orange zest to flame

Rim the orange and its ready to serve

Garnish: Orange

Spiced Raw Mango Julep

Ingredients

Whisky - 50ml

Aam Panna - 10ml

Sugar - 5ml

Lime - 15ml

Glass Old fashioned

Ice Cracked

Method

Add all ingredients

into a old fashioned glass

Add crushed ice / cracked ice

Mix thoroughly with a swizzle

Top up the drink with more cracked ice

Garnish with a mango fan

– Monkey Shoulder,

William Grant &

Sons India

The Lantern

Ingredients

Whiskey - 60 ml

Orange marmalade - 10 g

Sweet & Sour - 10 ml

METHOD

Shake all the ingredients

Pour it in the old fashioned glass, place it inside the lantern prop

Garnish: Orange and cherry

Aacharoska

INGREDIENTS

Vodka eristoff premium - 60 ml

Lime wedge - 5, 4 no

Fresh mint - 6, 7 no

Demerara sugar 10 - 1 sachet

Lime pickle - 1tsp

METHOD

Add lime wedges, mint leaves, brown sugar, lime juice, sugar syrup

Mix little crushed ice and mix it till the brown sugar dilute

Pour vodka

Top up the crushed ice

Garnish: Mint leaves & slice of lemon

US Mule

Ingredients

Blue riband premium london dry gin - 60 ml

Earl grey infusion - 10ml/30ml

S.s mix - 45 ml

Cheese khari - 1

Dry ice - 0.5 g

METHOD

Shake the ingredients.

Pour it in the chai kettle.

Drop a cube of dry ice in the kettle and set a tray with khari biscuits and a chai cup ready to serve

Schizophrenia

Ingredients

Vodka - 60 ml

Lavender syrup - 10 ml

Sweet & Sour - 10 ml

Orchid flower - 1

METHOD

Shake all the ingredients with ice cube

Pour it in the old fashioned glass. Place the same on the mirror prop

Light the fragrance stick

Cha La Lai

Ingredients

Black grapes: 6-8 pieces

Oolong Tea: 30 ml

Green apple liqueur: 30 ml

Sugar syrup: 10 ml

Vodka: 45 ml

Sparkling wine: 15 ml

Method

Muddle 8-9 black grapes, add oolong tea, green apple liqueur, sugar syrup and vodka

Add 4-5 pieces of ice cubes

Shake it well and pour it in a glass

Top up with Sparkling wine

Garnish with skewed black grapes

— Yauatcha, Bengaluru

Monkey Raaj

Ingredients

Whisky - 50 ml

Egg white - 1

Superfine sugar - 1 tsp

Or Sugar syrup - 15 ml

Gondoraj Lime - 10 ml

Lime juice - 5 ml

Mango ginger - 4 slices

method

Shake the whisky, mango ginger slices, gondoraj juice, lime juice, sugar and egg, very well with ice.

Double strain and serve into a highball glass filled with ice.

Garnish with dehydrated gondoraj lime wheel and mango ginger slice.

Coffee

And Kall

Ingredients

Coffee - 25 ml

Gin - 45ml

Jaggery

Method

Combine the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and serve.

- Chef Mahesh,

Tamara, Coorg