Bengaluru traffic constable attacks students with a shoe, video goes viral

A traffic constable attached to Jalahalli traffic police station hurled his shoe at two students after noticing that they were not wearing helmets while riding on BEL Road.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab shows a traffic constable throwing a shoe at students on BEL Road for not wearing helmets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic constable attached to Jalahalli traffic police station hurled his shoe at two students after noticing that they were not wearing helmets while riding on BEL Road. The car driver who was behind the students recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media after which it went viral.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place a couple of days ago and Rishab Chatarjee, the car driver who recorded the scene in his mobile camera uploaded it on social networking sites including YouTube.

“On Friday, we came to know about the incident and ACP of North division has been asked to conduct an enquiry against the constable. Till now, even the students haven’t approached the police to file a case. For further investigation, the ACP also gathered details of the policemen who were on duty that day.”
“The incident occurred around afternoon and a constable along with a sub-inspector were checking the vehicles at the busy junction on Ring Road. When the constable saw the two students who were on a bike without helmets, he removed his shoe to throw at them. The public who viewed the footage, showed their anger and demanded action against the constable,” the officer added.

