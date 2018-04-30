‘Buying paintings a luxury in India’

Shaloni Sahoo By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Tranquility holds a deep meaning to artist Rashmi Soni, signifying the state of being calm and peaceful. Also, the theme of her four-day exhibition, the paintings are based on waterfalls which are spread across the canvas with hues of blue, green and purple. The three colours symbolise trust, energy and nobility respectively.

“Waterfalls can be watched for hours, giving a feeling of peace. I want my viewers to experience the same. They are the greatest creations of Mother Nature and have an ability to soothe. The canvas is titled ‘White Mist’. Black is the absence of colour, therefore a white waterfall gives a wonderful depth’, says 41-year-old Rashmi, who began painting at the age of six.

Her solo show at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat comprises 15 paintings that come in sizes ranging from 4.5 feet to 6 feet in height. Strong flashes of white paint depict the free flow of water, hitting hard against surfaces and merging with water again , thereby establishing a feeling of togetherness and stillness.



Much like other artists, Rashmi struggled to establish herself as a painter. “After realising that I am no longer interested in teaching political science at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, I took to my passion – painting. It took me a while to realise how much it meant to me, but thankfully the amount of support and appreciation from my family has helped me take it up full time,” says Rashmi, who holds a rank degree in Master’s Diploma of Fine Arts.

Sharing the other challenges in her career, she says, “People have different perceptions of art. Some may not appreciate the art displayed, and others may not understand the theme. Many don’t realise the struggle that a painter goes through to finish their artwork. Many also complain about the size or price. It takes me 15 to 20 days to finish one piece of work. The works for this exhibition took me four months.”

Fast forward to the present, and Rashmi is the founder of Shiny Colors Fine Art classes in Bengaluru. It has been three years since the artist has been showcasing her work in the city. She has also showcased her work at 21 exhibitions across the country and world.

Speaking of the difference in international audience, she says, “It is definitely different as people in most foreign countries are prosperous, have crossed their basic need limits and have ample time to invest their time and money in artwork.

They appreciate it more, whereas in India, buying paintings is still a luxury. Many struggle to fulfill their basic needs in India. There are a handful of people who understand art.”Some of her well-known works include Orchha temples, Jhansi, nature painting, portraits of Buddha, Lord Krishna and occasionally festive paintings.The exhibition is taking place today at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road.