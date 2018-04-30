Home Cities Bengaluru

Transformer blast leaves girl injured

An 11-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after an electric transformer near her house exploded.

Published: 30th April 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:An 11-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after an electric transformer near her house exploded. The incident was reported in Mahaganapati Nagar in Basaveshwara Nagar police station limits on Saturday night. The injured has been identified as Rekha, daughter of Indraraju and Chandrakala. She is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Police said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. Rekha had asked her father to bring some snacks. She went to the balcony and waited for her father. Meanwhile, the transformer, located very close to the house, exploded and the high-tension wires that had passed by Rekha’s house also caught fire. Due to the impact, she sustained burn injuries in her face, abdomen and legs.

